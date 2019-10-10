|
ERNST- Lester E. Ernst, 94, of Belleville, IL, died Monday, October 7, 2019. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019