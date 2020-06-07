Liberty Jesse Lawrence Liberty Jesse Lawrence (nee Condellone) was born at home at the edge of the Donkville coal mining town in Collinsville, Illinois on August 24, 1924. She died on May 31, 2020 in the Cedarhurst Memory Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. Liberty grew up the youngest child and cherished little sister to seven brothers (John, Charles, Peter, Angelo, Edward, Lennie, Eugene) and one sister (Lucille). Her father Peter Condellone was a carpenter and gunsmith from near Turin in Northern Italy, who also organized in the coalfields for The United Mine workers and later the Progressive Miners. Her mother, Perina (Pearl) Berutti, the child of a coal mining family from the same region, was a generous, hard working woman who always had room at her table for a hungry neighbor or stranger. Liberty attended the two room Cuba School and graduated from Collinsville High School. She worked at Hightower's grocery on Main Street until 1952 when she married her handsome GI boyfriend, former Army Lt. David Lawrence. The couple moved to Washington, D. C. where David pursued his career as a foreign language interpreter for the federal government. Liberty loved city life with its opportunities to do volunteer work, attend the opera and the theater. With David's retirement, they returned to the Condellone family home, where Libby followed her mother's example and joyously fed and also entertained her brothers and their families. She loved decorating her house for each season and holiday. She hosted bocce on the lawn, bagna cauda on New Year's Day, a family wedding in the garden and a celebration for the house her father built on its 100th birthday. Libby had a gift for relationships. She and her first friend, Frances Navarro Merlo, were friends for 84 years. Libby was generous and loving with her family and friends and never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. She was a faithful Catholic who loved her Ss. Peter and Paul Parish and volunteered for countless events and causes, including the Knights of Columbus Friday night fish fry. Always beautiful, she maintained her elegant style all her life. She loved to dress up for a party, the theater or the opera. She enjoyed feeding the birds and walking along the lake in her neighborhood. Liberty's long life and deep affection were gifts to her friends and to her family in America and Italy. She shared a 50-year correspondence with an Italian cousin that led to the American and Italian family getting to know each other 100 years after Liberty's father came to America. Liberty was preceded in death by her siblings, her beloved husband, and two nephews and a niece, Donald Turner, Peter Condellone, and Michelle McHugh. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews: Joann Condellone, John Condellone (Barbara), William Turner (Theresa), Pamela Davidson, Christine Willing (Craig), Karen Stephens (John), and Lynne Condellone (Dan Ladd). A small funeral service for family and friends will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Collinsville, Wednesday, June 10, with visitation at 9:00 and a funeral mass at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Collinsville. When it is safe to celebrate in groups again, there will be a party to remember her with bocce, good Italian wine, and songs by Sinatra. Liberty requested donations in her name to the Collinsville Food Bank, the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Collinsville.



