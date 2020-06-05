LAWRENCE- Liberty Jean Lawrence, 95, passed away May 31, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL rA Mass of Christian Burial we be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL Interment in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arr. by Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store