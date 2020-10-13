Lila C. Frutiger Huber
October 10, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Lila C. Frutiger Huber (nee Frey), 99, of Highland, IL, formerly of St. Jacob and Grantfork, IL. Lila passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Highland Health Care, Highland, IL
Lila was born Friday, March 25, 1921 in St. Jacob, IL and married Elam L. Frutiger on February 26, 1938. The couple lived in St. Jacob all their married life. Eight years after Elam's death she married Merl Huber of Edwardsville, IL. The couple 5th wheeled for several years, then lived west of Grantfork and eventually moved into Grantfork in 1999.
Lila attended Frey Country School in St. Jacob and helped at home with her brothers and sisters. She was a member of the St. Jacob United Church of Christ and past member of the St. Jacob American Legion Auxiliary, St. Jacob UCC Women's Guild and the St. Jacob Lion's Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, bowling, travel and "Fridays at McDonalds" with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Elizabeth (nee Gross) Frey; her husbands, Elam L. Frutiger (1979) and Merl H. Huber (2009); son, Lloyd L. Frutiger (2014); sisters, Laura (Melvin) Carter, Edith (Mose) Aemisegger; brothers, Delmar (Laurine) Frey and Ralph (Lenore) Frey; sister-in-law, Francis Metcalf; stepdaughter, Cheryl Huber; and stepson, Lyndell Huber.
Surviving are her son, Wayne (SangVar "Sokun") Frutiger of Collinsville, IL; daughter, Carol (Jerry) Schmitt of Highland, IL and her daughter-in-law, Linda Frutiger of O'Fallon, IL; sisters-in-law, Grace Korte of IA and Mona Perfetti of Highland, IL; six grandchildren, Carma (Dr. Clinton (Mark) Smith of O'Fallon, IL, Craig Frutiger of O'Fallon, IL, Matthew (Amy) Frutiger of St. Louis, MO, Lance Frutiger of St. Louis, MO, Beth (Bruce) Frank of St. Jacob, IL and Darren Schmitt of St. Jacob, IL; seven great-grandchildren, Elise, Evan and Lawson Smith, Mikayl and Emma Frutiger and Brittany and Bailey Frank.
Memorials may be made to Keystone Cemetery or St. Jacob United Church of Christ. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
Friends may call 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL
Funeral services will be held 1 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Jacob United Church of Christ with Rev. Nancy Gamache officiating. Interment in Keystone Cemetery, St. Jacob, IL
Aebischer-Richeson Funeral Home, St. Jacob, IL