RECKMANN- Lila M. Reckmann, age 97 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Mark Gause, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.



