Lillian Burdge Obituary
LILLIAN "LIL" MAE BURDGE- Lillian Burdge, 87, of Shiloh, IL, passed away April 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX, at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
