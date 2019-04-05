Lillian "Lil" M. Burdge Lillian Burdge, 87, of Shiloh, IL, born December 1, 1931, in Central City PA, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the presence of her devoted family, at Cedarhurst of Shiloh. Mrs. Burdge was the youngest of eight children born to Andrew and Mary Krishak. She graduated from Gallagher Memorial Hospital school of Nursing in Washington, D.C. in 1952 where she met and married her husband of 48 wonderful years, Adelbert "Dick" Burdge, Jr. While Dick served 20 years in the United States Air Force, and Lil worked as a registered nurse, they raised eight children and lived in Washington, D.C., Ohio, Newfoundland, Mississippi, and Germany. After settling in Belleville, IL, she worked for 35 years as a registered nurse and Nurse Manager of the C.M.U. (Psychiatric Unit) at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. After retirement she and her husband traveled the country in a motorhome visiting their children and making many new friends. She enjoyed reading, sewing and cross-stitching. Lillian was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral of Belleville, IL and Our Lady of Victory, TX. She was the sunshine in the lives of her family, friends, and caregivers. She led a life filled with love for God and her family. She was funny, loving, kind, and generous to whomever she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary, nee Bagos, Krishak; her husband, Adelbert Burdge, Jr.; a grandson, Adelbert "Buddy" Burdge, IV; and siblings, Mary Kudasik, Helen Kudasik, Dorothy Stroka, Marie Fedock, Andrew Krishak, Jr, George Krishak, and John Krishak. Surviving are her daughters, Toya (Rich) Egbert of Millstadt, IL, Dr. Tena (Larry) Payne of Paducah, KY, Major (Ret.) Michele "Anette" (Jack) Hagarty of Belleville, IL, Joni (Ken) Petterson of Orlando, FL, and Terri (Randy) Parkman of Marble Falls, TX; her sons, Adelbert "Butch" (Judy) Burdge, III of League City, TX, Michael "Andy" (Gloria) Burdge of Dickinson, TX, and Robby (Tami) Burdge of Victoria, TX; 24 grandchildren, Aaron Mouser, A.J. Mathis, Bonnie and Riley Egbert, Kendra Mitchell, Ryan and Alexa Payne, Tara Shankle, Sarah Stantarpia, Jennifer, John, Brenn, Claire and Caye Hagarty, T.C. Canady, Anita Wingate, Amber Hinz, Nick Petterson, Allison Ainsworth, Toya Stone, Toni Parkman, Casey Staudt, Conner Burdge, and Tom Albers; and 12 great-grandchildren, Tanner and Chase Mouser, Kaya Mathis, Dale and Olivia Shankle, Parker Staudt, David Stone, Liam and Lila Wingate, Eli Hinz, Baily and Timothy Albers. Lillian is blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and a large group of friends from her days at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Memorials may be made to the PJC Nursing Scholarship, 4810 Alben Barkley, Dr., Paducah, Ky 42003, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8 th Avenue, 7 th floor, NY, NY, 10001 or online at www.alzfdn.org or to the Association for Glycogen Storage Disease at agsdus.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Father Steven Pautler officiating. Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX, at a later date.



