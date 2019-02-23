Home

Lillian "Buddy" Haverman Lillian Haverman, age 89, of Kirkwood, MO, formerly of Caseyville, IL, born on January 6, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Manor Grove, Kirkwood, MO. Buddy was a graduate of Cahokia High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Metropolitan Glass Company in Richmond Heights, MO for 15 years. Buddy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, pinochle and spoiling her dog and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Haverman, Sr.; her father, Alonzo A. Shelby; her mother, Lillian E. Gaddie, nee Brower; and two sisters, Beryl J. Park and L. June Williams. Buddy is survived by her children, Barbara G. Haverman of Kirkwood, MO, R. Frank (Sheila) Haverman, Jr., of Malabar, FL, and Steven A. Haverman of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Lisa (Joseph) Bentivenga, Michael A. (Jessica) Schweizer, Jr., Andrew Haverman, Jessica Haverman, Thomas Haverman and Amanda Haverman; her great-grandson, Darren Bentivenga; and her brother, James R. Gaddie. Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association. Memorial Visitation: Will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial Service: Bill be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
