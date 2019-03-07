Lillian M. Kopec Lillian Kopec, 88 years old of Columbia, IL, passed away on March 3, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was born March 16, 1930, in Columbia, IL. She married Chester H. Kopec on November 4, 1950, in Columbia, IL and he passed away May 9, 2015. Lillian was a graduate of St. Teresa Academy, East St. Louis, IL. She retired as a certified executive secretary from Peabody Energy, St. Louis, MO. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, where she was active with the Altar Society, quilters, and bingo, St. Louis Metro Polka Club (holding various offices), Polish - American War Veterans Auxiliary (past president), American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary, and was an original member of the Columbia Strassenfest Singers and Dancers. Surviving are her children, Patricia Pettet of Hanahan, SC and Steven (Connie) Kopec of Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Ellis, Graham and Jordan Pettet; great-grandchildren, Landon and Emma; along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by parents, William I. and Josephine, nee Weilbacher, Sander; sisters, Frieda Sander and Marcella Heiken; brothers, William J. and Leo F. Sander. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236, Eugene Schorb - Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL 62236, or Masses. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, and Friday, March 8, 9:00 am - 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 8, at Immaculate Conception Church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019