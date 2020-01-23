|
|
Lillian McCormick Lillian McCormick 91 of Collinsville passed away on January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Lillian was born on May 7, 1928 in Collinsville IL. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Wade McCormick, parents, Rudolph Zapf, and Bertha Reidel (Zapf), a brother Raymond Zapf also precedes. Lillian is survived by her son Kevin McCormick of Caseyville, grandchildren; Shannon Dobyns, Amy (Terry) McCormick and Wade McCormick. Her great, grandchildren, Jolie, Taylor, Jeffrey Jr, Alyssa, Savannah, and Dalton. Visitation: Friends may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday January 24, Herr Funeral Home. Service: Funeral Services will be held on Friday January 24, at 1;00 PM, Herr Funeral Home Collinsville IL, Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020