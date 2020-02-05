|
Lillian Owens Lillian R. Owens, nee Summers, age 86, of Lebanon, IL, born on October 19, 1933 in Benton, IL died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Collinsville, IL. Lillian was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. She liked camping and the outdoors, however, spending time with her children and grandchildren were her favorite. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Owens; her parents, Ray and Clara, Summers, nee Ewing; and her sister, Helen Sandusky. Lillian is survived by her children, Richard Frank (Linda) Owens, David Lee (Laura) Owens, Grace Faye (Stephen) Barbee, James Ray (Angela) Owens, John Robert (Tamie) Owens, and Timothy Michael (Donna) Owens; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Lillian is also survived by her sisters, Edith Dillard and Doris (Earl) House. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-8am at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Don Wagner officiating. Interment will be in College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020