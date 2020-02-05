Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Owens Obituary
Lillian Owens Lillian R. Owens, nee Summers, age 86, of Lebanon, IL, born on October 19, 1933 in Benton, IL died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Collinsville, IL. Lillian was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. She liked camping and the outdoors, however, spending time with her children and grandchildren were her favorite. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Owens; her parents, Ray and Clara, Summers, nee Ewing; and her sister, Helen Sandusky. Lillian is survived by her children, Richard Frank (Linda) Owens, David Lee (Laura) Owens, Grace Faye (Stephen) Barbee, James Ray (Angela) Owens, John Robert (Tamie) Owens, and Timothy Michael (Donna) Owens; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Lillian is also survived by her sisters, Edith Dillard and Doris (Earl) House. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-8am at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Don Wagner officiating. Interment will be in College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -