Lillian (Blada) Schwendemann Lillian Schwendemann, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 peacefully and with her family. She was born in Granite City, Illinois on August 21, 1929 to Simion and Ann (Sherman) Blada. Lillian married Virgil Johns in 1948 who passed away December 1975. She later married John Schwendemann in 1980 who passed away September 2003. Lillian is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Francis Blada, Harold Blada, Dolores Blada, Ruth Brush, Ethel DePriest, and Joyce Bailey. She is survived by children, Debra D. (John) Fitzpatrick of Wentzville, Missouri; David F. Johns of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren, Susan Nichols of Bellevue, WA; Sarah Johns of Granite City, IL, Meghan Johns of Lincoln, NE; great grandchildren Spencer Johns, Mackenzy Burnett, and Remy Nichols, and one great-great grandchild Averie Johns. She is further survived by sister Florence Edwards of Warrensburg, IL and one brother, Henry Blada of Hawthorne, CA. Lillian had retired from May Company after 35 years as a Forms Designer. She was an avid reader, liked to embroidery, putting puzzles together, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Memorials may be made in Lillian's honor to Randy's Rescue Ranch, 1400 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, Illinois, 62269. Services: A celebration of Lillian's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 10:00pm at the Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave, Granite City, Illinois.



