Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lillie's life story with friends and family

Share Lillie's life story with friends and family

STOCKER - Lillie Stocker, 73, born June 9, 1946 of Cahokia, Illinois passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Drive through viewing was Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Officer Funeral Home 1-2pm. Arrangements handled by Officer Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store