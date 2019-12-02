|
Linda Akins Linda Akins, 68, of Waltonville, Illinois passed away at 8:35 A.M. November 30, 2019 at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 11, 1951 in Carbondale, Illinois to the late Elbert and Hilda Elaine (Counts) Buckley. She married Mark Akins on June 14, 1969 in Dupo, Illinois and Mark survives in Waltonville. In addition to her beloved husband of fifty years, Linda is survived by her sisters, Mary Mae Fergen of Vermont and Rachel Christine Townsend of Belleville. In addition to her parents Mrs. Akins was preceded in death by her brother, Elbert Allen Buckley. Linda worked as a cashier and salesperson, a pharmacy technician, and a real estate agent. She was an all-around fiber artist whose talents included spinning, weaving, quilting, crocheting, and knitting. She was a marvelous and enthusiastic teacher of both knitting and crocheting. Linda was amember of Cedarhurst Center for the Arts and the Schrode Art Center. She enjoyed camping, boating, and painting with her husband, and loved her dogs and cats as her own children. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information. Visitation: will be held 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Hughey Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019