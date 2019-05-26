Linda Bean Linda Bean, nee Eiskant, was born on October 22, 1953 to Jim and Luella Eiskant. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bean on May 31, 2017, and her grandson, Kyle Shea on June 23, 2018. Linda is survived by her sons, Alen (Becky) Shea; Steve (Shelia) Shea; and Daniel (Gerica) Bean. Her grandchildren, Ryan, Baylee, Savanna, Anna, Brooklyn, Amyiah, and McKenzie; and her brothers, Jim (Connie) Eiskant, Roy (Tina) Eiskant, and Mike Eiskant; and her in-laws, Carol Bean, Diane Hasamear, John Bean, and Robert Bean, and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Linda loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. They were the moon and the stars in her eyes. She liked to read, plant flowers in her yard, bake cookies with the grandkids, watch the sunrise and cuddle up to gaze at the moon and stars. She also enjoyed the company of her beloved pets, Ruben, Scout, Lilly, Rosco and Lady. Service: A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. with a visitation from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M, all at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Humane Society of Metro East or the Missouri Network Outreach Center. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home.



