Linda Bright Linda nee Blanton, Bright, 66 years old of Dupo, IL, passed away on September 28, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born May 24, 1953, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Charles Junior Blanton and Virginia Lucille nee Craft, Blanton. She married Richard Bright on December 22, 1978. Linda attended Hickey College of Business and worked as an administrative assistance for Rail Management Services. She was a past Belle of Zonta Club of Belleville, an original member of the Dupo Park Board and on the committee to erect the Welcome To Dupo signs on both ends of town, as well as designed the flowers and greenery around the signs. She enjoyed painting ceramics, traveling, wallpapering, and always kept an immaculate backyard. She was known for spoiling her grandchildren and her Blanton humor. Surviving are her daughter, Terri Bright; her son, John (JoEtta) Bright; her two grandchildren, Kaylee Bright, Kaleb Bright; her great-grandchild, Bentlee Bright; her three sisters, Teresa Mangiaracino Perez, Pam Blanton, Denise Nash, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Debbie Blanton. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The , Leukemia/Lymphoma Foundation or the BJC Hospice. For more information, please access our website, http://www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: A Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, IL. Service: A Life Celebration Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Paul Prater officiating. An additional one hour visitation will be held prior to services. Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 30, 2019