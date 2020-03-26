|
Linda Davis Linda R. Davis (nee Storm), age 72, of Collinsville, died Sunday, March 22 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. While she had the biggest heart of anyone we knew, Linda died after a battle with heart disease. Linda married Clark Davis in 1982, creating a blended family of five including daughter Kristi Hubert, Julia Davis and Kelton Davis. Her kids waged an ongoing battle over which of them was the favorite, but eventually had to concede that title to her four grandchildren, Sam and Cooper (Kristi Hubert) and Quincy and Elizabeth (Kelton and Lyndi Davis). A wife, a mom, a grandmother, a sister and a friend, Linda always had a twinkle in her eye and a laugh that filled a room. As the saying goes, for her there were no strangers, only friends she hadn't met yet. She cared so genuinely for other people and cared for them over herself. It's those qualities that allowed her to be so successful as the Coordinator of Development at the Illinois Center for Autism, working with clients and families and donors for nearly 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (nee Hoffer) and Raymond Storm. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. If you know Linda, then you know she loved a good "soiree" (and her birthday). We look forward to celebrating her and all she brought to our lives later this year in October. Until then, keep her memory near and her laugh alive.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020