|
|
Linda M. Erwin Linda M. Erwin, nee Taylor, 57, of Fairview Heights, IL born June 30, 1961 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father, Herschel Taylor and maternal grandparents, Ernie and Emily Hatzel. Surviving are her husband, Martin A. Erwin whom she married in Belleville, IL on Feb. 2, 1991; her mother, Dolores, nee Hatzel, Taylor; a brother, Michael (Kara) Taylor; a sister-in-law, Monica (Frank) Buckley; and five nieces. Memorials in memory of Linda may be made to Highland Animal Shelter, 510 W. Monroe St., Highland, IL 62249 or . C ondolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: There will be no visitation. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Riess Chapel in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019