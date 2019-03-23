Linda Jean Fiore Linda Fiore died peacefully March 21, 2019 with her friends and family by her side after a courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia. She was born in Belleville, IL on October 2, 1961. She is survived by her beloved wife of 32 years, Cynthia, her parents Salvatore & Joann (Bieser) Fiore, Belleville, IL, brother Mark Fiore (Barb) Columbia, IL, sister Diann Taylor (Michael), Chanhassen, MN, sister Karen Hollansworth, Belleville, IL, and 10 nieces and nephews, Anna Fiore, Nicholas Fiore, Christopher Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Claire Hollansworth, Michael Hickman and Jessica Hickman. Linda was an administrative assistant working many years at Mercantile Bank, St. Louis, MO and Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, St. Louis, MO before retiring from Edwardsville Sr. High School, Edwardsville, Il in 2015. She was a member of the Edwardsville Federation of Secretarial Employees Local 4855 and a volunteer at Anna Henry nursing home and Edwardsville Care Center. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, IL. Linda was a lover of life. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, genealogy, entertaining in her home, dancing, cooking/baking, camping, hiking, exercise and spending time with family. She faced her battle with Frontotemporal Dementia with amazing strength and grace and was an inspiration to all of us who loved her so very much. Her radiant smile was her trademark and will be missed by everyone. The family would like to thank all of Linda's amazing family of friends who stood by both she and Cindy during this difficult journey including the caregivers from Visiting Angels, BJC Hospice, (particularly Michelle Winchester) and the staff at Heritage Health, Staunton, IL for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AFTD, Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 or Edwardsville Neighbors, PO Box 312, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Additional condolences may be sent at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation for Linda will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL. Funeral: Will be held immediately following the visitation, at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The Very Rev. Jeffrey H. Goeckner will officiate. Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Glen Carbon, IL.



