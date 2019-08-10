|
|
Linda Harvell Linda Sue Harvell, nee Beggs 69 years of East Carondelet, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia, IL. She was born October 17, 1949, in Peach Orchard, MO. Linda worked at Parks College, then as an administrative assistant at St. Louis University in the Dean's office and later for Judith Trentman-Wilson Law Office in Belleville, IL. She was an active member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL., where she was on the women's guild, consistory, pastoral relations and she started the Mission Project. Linda was a dear lady. Dale and Linda went above and beyond anything a family could ever ask for. They raised 8 children, loving them unconditionally. Surviving are her husband of nearly 53 years, Dale Harvell. Dale and Linda were married on December 24, 1966, her two daughters, Rachel (Michael) Gomric, Kim (Mike) Reichling, her son, Chad (Ellie) Harvell, her sisters and brothers, Debbie Wilson, Lee (Judy) Wilson, Jerry (Tanja) Wilson, Lisa (Jim) Biggs and Lawrence Beggs, her brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Cathy McNair, Dennis (Teri) Harvell, Alice (Jerry) Devany and Karen Gower, her Goddaughter, Gail (Jay) Harvell, her grandchildren, Dustin (Crissa) Deatherage, Josh Wilson, Kirsten (Corey) Wilson, Grayson (Karyn) Wilson, Joseph Gomric, Christopher Gomric, Marcus Hahn, Mikenna Reichling, Olivia Reichling and Haylee Harvell, her great grandchildren, Blakely Wilson, Easton Deatherage, Lorelei Gomric and Lincoln Deatherage. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, David R. Beggs, Sr., her mother, Velma I. Wilson, nee Duff, her brother, David Beggs Jr., her step-father, Lee R. Wilson Sr., her step-mother, Goldie Beggs and her brother-in-law, Mike McNair. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Christ United Church of Christ or the Lupus Foundation. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., and on Monday, August 12, 2019 an hour before the service at the church. Service: Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ united Church of Christ in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Todd Mushaney, officiating. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019