|
|
Linda Huwer Linda Suzanne Huwer, nee, Duby, 71 years of O Fallon, IL, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was born November 14, 1947, in Centreville, IL. Linda had been a former teacher and was a member of the Red Hat Society at Cambridge House in O'Fallon, IL. Surviving are her son, Ted (Sara) Huwer, her daughter, Amber (Ernest Jr.) Hayes, her grandchildren, Darla (Joe) Moore, Jacob Huwer, Emma Huwer, Gabrielle Hayes, Hayden Quinn Hayes and Graham Hayes, her great-grandchild, Arianna Moore, her Brother, David Duby, along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Julia, nee Rusk, Duby, and her brother, James Duby. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to 1001 Craig Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Private family services will be held. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019