|
|
Linda LaDrew Linda Frances LaDrew, nee Tortello, 69, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. Linda was born May 11,1950 in The Bronx, NY. She was a bookkeeper /accountant for 96.3 Radio and was a member of an accountants' sorority. Linda was an avid quilter and member of a Quilter's Guild. She loved classic Chevrolets and was a member of the Okaw Valley Classic Chevy Club. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances (nee Curro) Tortello. Linda is survived by her husband, Dennis H. LaDrew of O'Fallon, IL; children, Dennis (Cari) LaDrew Jr. of Reidsville, NC and Chris (Brandy, nee Modglin) LaDrew of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Daniel LaDrew, Darren LaDrew, Chenoa LaDrew, Olivia LaDrew, and Hayden LaDrew; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:30 until 8:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at JeffersonBarracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019