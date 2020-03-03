|
Linda Lentz Linda Kay Lentz was born on June 6th, 1946 to Herbert and Alvina (Deine) Lentz in East St Louis, IL. She passed away February 21st 2020 at the age of 73, in her sleep. At Age 2 Linda contracted polio, for the most part she overcame the disease, living with a left leg brace for the rest of her life. She graduated from Collinsville High School at age 16, then pursued a career as a beautician having her own shop in State Park Place. She was a great professional seamstress throughout her life. She later drove a school bus for Collinsville School District to fill her day. She later became a professional Motor Coach Driver Nationwide. Her favorite trips were taking the Notre Dame football team to away games. They made her feel like family. She retired back in 2013 resideding in Collinsville. She was survived by her children Tommy and (Peggy) Cooper, Kevin Cooper, Monica Cooper, and Michelle and (Toby) Wallace. She had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Service: Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville on Wednesday March 4th at 10:30am with the lunch following in the basement.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020