Linda Poynter Linda Marie Poynter, 67, of Belleville, Illinois, born June 10, 1953 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Linda was the daughter of the late, Earl Lee and Mary Jane, nee Fahey, Poynter. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Poynter; and a sister, Marylee Simpson, nee Poynter. Surviving to cherish her memory are her sister, Catherine "Katie" (Terrence) McElligott, of Edwardsville, Illinois; her niece, Amy Simpson; a nephew, Jacob (Terah) Simpson and their two daughters, Ansleigh and Myril. Linda was a regular visitor at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows and participated in programs there sponsored by the Victorious Missionaries. She was lovingly cared for in her final years by the excellent staff at TDL Group, Inc. and Family Hospice, both of Belleville, Illinois. Memorials are appreciated to the Victorious Missionaries, C/O Our Lady of the Snows Shrine, 442 S. Demazenod Dr., Belleville, IL 62223 Funeral: Services will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.