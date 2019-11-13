|
Linda Marshall Linda Diane Marshall, nee Chaffin, 69, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 18, 1949, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Linda was retired from Chrysler Corp. in Fenton, MO and was a proud member of the UAW Local 136. Her and her husband, Richard, enjoyed taking their camper and traveling to many places and more importantly enjoyed showing their antique cars. However, Linda was most proud of her life with her husband, her three daughters, and her five grandsons, or as she called them "Her boys". She enjoyed her time drinking coffee and visiting with her friends at the local Diner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Richard D. Marshall; her son, Richard "Ricky" Marshall, Jr.; her parents Ralph and Antoinette Chaffin; a brother, Joseph Chaffin; her sweet mother-in-law, Elsie V. Marshall; an aunt and uncle, Marie and Carthe Dickey; and two brother-in-laws, Charles W. Marshall, Jr and Bob Dollins. Surviving are her children, Annette (Douglas) Huelsman of Highland, IL, Karole Kay (Tim) Steele of Cahokia, IL, and Lisa (Brian) Nicoloff of Troy, IL; five grandsons, Shawn (Sierra) and Christopher Steele, Tanner Huelsman, and Elijah and Crosby Nicoloff; and soon to be great granddaughter, Stella Steele. She was also and dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets or The ReStore Foster Care Network. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019