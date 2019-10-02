Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Linda Pense Obituary
Linda Pense Linda Ann Pense, age 67, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on September 23, 1952 in Rolla, MO, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Linda worked in housekeeping at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL for 36 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pense; and her parents Wallace and Patsy, nee McGinnis, Mitchell. Linda is survived by her daughter, Leslee Mitchell (Kevin Glines), of Caseyville, IL; her stepson, James (Chrystal) Pense of Thompsonville, IL; her bonus son, Ryan Hotz of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Kaven and Aubrey Pense; her brother, James Mitchell of Rolla, MO; her sister Peggy (Chris) Wilson of Rolla, MO; and her nieces, Kayla Wilson, Lindsey Wilson, and Kristen (Joshua) Spain. Memorials are preferred to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, MO, and will be accepted at Kassly Mortuary or to strayrescue.org. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL, with Pastor Doug Nicely officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
