Linda Pfau Linda Sue Pfau, nee Laflen, 68, of Lenzburg, IL, born June 16, 1951 in Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence. Linda worked at Spartan Printing Company in Sparta IL, as a bookbinder. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Orville M. & Thelma A., nee Weber, Laflen; a sister, Sandra Higgins; a brother, Michael Laflen; a nephew, Brian Laflen; and two nieces, Bobbie Jo Furlow, and Emily Pfau. Surviving are her husband of almost 37 years, Ron Pfau, whom she married on September 3, 1982; a daughter, Vicki L. (Chris) McDonald of Smithton, IL; two grandchildren, Clayton S. McDonald and Parker W. McDonald; three brothers, David L. (Maribeth) Laflen of Belleville, IL, Terry L. (Sheryl) Laflen of Swansea, and Dennis G. (Onna) Laflen of Belleville, IL, four sisters, Judith A. McKenzie of Sesser, IL, Elaine (Gary) Mitze of Belleville, IL, Cheri L. (Rodney) Cockrell of New Athens, IL, and Peggy S. (James) Setzer of Belleville, IL, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Service: Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019