Linda J. Potter Linda J. Potter, nee Holeman, age 66, of Caseyville, IL, born on December 26, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Potter was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a 1993 graduate of the Southwestern Illinois College (BAC) nursing program. Linda worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a great cook, especially when it came to sweets. Linda loved her family, traveling with her late husband and bingo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Potter, whom she married on March 6, 1970 in East St. Louis, IL and who died on November 5, 2005; her parents, Daniel Sr., and Betty, nee, Mulligan, Holeman; and her brother, Daniel Holeman, Jr. Mrs. Potter is survived by her daughter, Andrea Lynn (Matt) Potter Bleichner; her sons, Craig (Bobbie) Potter, Darryl (Dannette) Potter; her granddaughters, Candace, Zoey, Lily; her grandsons, Andrew and Thomas; her sisters, Laura and Loretta; and her brothers, Alan and Patrick. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Memorial services will be held at a later date.



