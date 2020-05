Or Copy this URL to Share

POWERS - Linda G. Powers, nee Cullipher, 65, of New Baden, IL, born Feb. 26, 1955 in Granite City, IL passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements handled by Moll Funeral Home



