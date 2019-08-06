Home

ROSS- Linda L. Ross, 76, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home in Belleville, IL. Visitation will be held at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm and one hour prior to services. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00 am at Leesman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
