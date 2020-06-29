Linda S. Nehring
LINDA S. NEHRING, of Harvel, IL formerly of St. Louis, MO, died on Thursday June 25, 2020 aged 68 years. Visitation: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. In celebration of Linda's life, visitation will continue on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 3906 Mt. Olive Road in St. Louis

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
