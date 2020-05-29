Linda Shatlain
1949 - 2020
Linda Shatlain Linda Marie Dunning Shatlain, age 71 of Springville, TN, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. She retired after many years serving as a registered nurse, last working as a trauma nurse for Regional Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Linda enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and crafting. Linda was born May 12, 1949, in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Ernest Eugene Dunning and the late Hilda Mae Lane Dunning. She was married on February 25, 1972, to Harold Eugene Shatlain, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2014. She is survived by her stepson, Robert (Debbie) Shatlain of Columbia, MO; two brothers, James "Jim" (Regina) Dunning of Troy, IL; and William "Bill" (Nancy) Dunning of Trenton, IL; second cousin, Ida May Shaffer of Mayfield Ky; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Service: The body is to be cremated with no services planned at this time. Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St
Paris, TN 38242
731-642-2121
