Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Smith Obituary
Linda Smith Linda F. Smith, nee Crabtree , 76, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, May 19, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Linda was an active member of Community Bible Church in Belleville, IL. She was a school board member with Harmony, Emge, and Ellis School District #175 for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith; parents, Jennings D. and Leta, nee Gordon, Crabtree; brothers, William Crabtree, James Crabtree and John Crabtree; and a sister, Patricia Henderson. Surviving are her children, Kim (Edward) Schroeder of Belleville, IL, Jeff (Christine) Smith of Belleville, IL, Chrissy (Aaron) Oplinger of Belleville, IL and Andy (Kelly) Smith of Belleville, IL; 8 grandchildren, Lauren, Elizabeth (Ashish), Jenna, Kendall (Jamie), Ben, Jill, Emma, and Sydney; 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Oscar and Jolene. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, St. Matthew UMC Celebrate Recovery or District 175 Education Foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Steve Rogier officiating. Private graveside burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL on Monday.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now