Linda Smith Linda F. Smith, nee Crabtree , 76, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, May 19, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Linda was an active member of Community Bible Church in Belleville, IL. She was a school board member with Harmony, Emge, and Ellis School District #175 for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith; parents, Jennings D. and Leta, nee Gordon, Crabtree; brothers, William Crabtree, James Crabtree and John Crabtree; and a sister, Patricia Henderson. Surviving are her children, Kim (Edward) Schroeder of Belleville, IL, Jeff (Christine) Smith of Belleville, IL, Chrissy (Aaron) Oplinger of Belleville, IL and Andy (Kelly) Smith of Belleville, IL; 8 grandchildren, Lauren, Elizabeth (Ashish), Jenna, Kendall (Jamie), Ben, Jill, Emma, and Sydney; 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Oscar and Jolene. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, St. Matthew UMC Celebrate Recovery or District 175 Education Foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Steve Rogier officiating. Private graveside burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL on Monday.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019