TUCKER - Linda Gail Tucker passed away on May 10, 2020 at St. John Hospital in Springfield, Illinois with family at her side. Visitation service will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment: 1:00 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrngements handled by Teat Chapel.



