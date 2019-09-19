Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Linda Ward Linda Ann Ward, nee Rice, 70, of Belleville, IL, born September 20, 1948, in Toledo, OH, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Nana", and great-grandmother "Nana". She was the ninth of nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert R., Sr. and Druscilla Marguarite, nee Beauregard, Rice; two brothers, Robert S. Rice and Walter K. Rice; and two sisters, Dorothy M. Groves and Mary L. Hille. Surviving are her husband, Sam O. Ward, whom she married on October 18, 1968; a son, Douglas T. (Julia) Ward of Valrico, FL; a daughter, Rachelle L. (John) Bowker of Loveland, CO; four grandchildren, Lindsey M. (Tyler) Patton of Omaha NE, Ethan J. Bowker of Broomfield, CO, Justina A.L. Ward of Valrico, FL, and Alexandra A.A. Ward of Valrico, FL; two great-grandchildren, Avah Patton and Logan Sam Patton; four brothers, Ernest L. Rice of Toledo, OH, Herbert R., Jr. (Bertha) Rice of Clearwater, FL, Roger G. (Nancy) Rice of Toledo, OH, and Timothy (Johanna) Rice of Sterling Heights, MI; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; long time friends, Patty and Dean Whitten of Aurora, CO. and Pat and Chris Patrick of Montgomery, AL; and many other friends who all became family along the way. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, to the or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
