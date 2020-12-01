1/1
Lindsay R. White
1985 - 2020
{ "" }
Lindsay R. White
November 11, 1985 - November 27, 2020
Columbia, Illinois - Lindsay R. White, nee Hanvey, 35 of Columbia, IL., born November 11, 1985 in Belleville, IL., passed away, after a three year battle with cancer, on November 27, 2020, at her residence, with her family at her bedside.
Lindsay was a registered nurse and was employed by SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, MO. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, IL, and had been a life long member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Leota Hanvey; maternal grandparents; Carl and Betty Hays; a cousin, Noah Hays; and grandparents in law; Lawrence and Gail Fetterer and Robert and Grace White.
Lindsay is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Brandon R. White, whom she married on August 25, 2012. They were high school sweethearts. She was the cherished mother of Mason and Parker. Also surviving are her parents Kenneth and Carla Hanvey of Belleville, IL; father and mother-in-law, Mark and Kathleen White of Belleville, IL; a brother, Eric (Angela) Hanvey of Belleville, IL; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Drew Hall) White of Columbia, IL, and Grace White of Belleville, IL; a brother-in-law Kristopher (Victoria Goodman) White of Fairview Heights, IL; nieces and nephews, Harper, Norah, Decker, Carter, Grayson and Arya. Lindsay had many friends and family that loved her dearly.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund for the children.'
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL, and on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday for 10:00 a.m. mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sidney Knopp
November 30, 2020
Your wings were ready but our hearts were not! Lindsay I only knew you for 6 years but seemed like a lifetime! You welcomed me in the family with open arms! You were such an incredible person, loving, caring, funny and more! You are the definition of superwomen! I admire you Lindsay! We all love you beautiful!
Victoria Goodman
Family
