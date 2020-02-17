|
|
Lindsey Herbeck Lindsey Lauren Herbeck, 35, of Millstadt, IL, born November 14, 1984, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO, after a long battle with cancer. Lindsey was most proud of her daughter, Lexi, who shares some of her finest traits such as strength, courage, and quick wit. Lindsey was Lexi's person and Lexi was Lindsey's person. She was the most thoughtful and caring aunt who adored her nephew, Max, and her niece, Lydia. Lindsey loved to entertain family and friends and particularly enjoyed making people laugh with her sidesplitting sense of humor. Lindsey was an exceptional cook and the meals she prepared for family celebrations were the highlight of the event. Lindsey loved vacationing with her family at the Lake of the Ozarks and finding the best restaurants. Lindsey had an eye for fashion, especially shoes, and was known for owning one of the greatest collections of tennis shoes and St. Louis Cardinal and St. Louis Blues ball caps. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard and Shirley, nee Rury, Herbeck; her maternal grandparents, Durrel and Florence "Bobbie", nee Wobbe, French; and an uncle, Dale Herbeck. Lindsey is survived by her daughter, Alexis Dale Herbeck; her parents, Donald and Pamela, nee French, Herbeck of Millstadt, IL; her sister, Kimberly (Brad) Murray of Chesterfield, MO; her nephew, Maxwell Murray; her niece, Lydia Murray; an uncle, Richard (Sheri) Herbeck of Millstadt, IL; an aunt, Durrelene (Gary) Witkus of Millstadt, IL; a grandmother, Shirley, nee Baskin, Herbeck; several cousins; and many very close friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Powell and his nursing staff, the nurses on 5900 at Siteman, the 7 th floor ICU at Siteman, and Evelyn's House for providing such wonderful and loving care of Lindsey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for Lexi Herbeck, in care of Don Herbeck. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Catholic Church, with Father James Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 17, 2020