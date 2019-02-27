Master Sergeant Lisa Bridges Master Sergeant (retired) Lisa Ann Bridges, USAF, age 49, of Fairview Heights, Ill., born September 15, 1969 in La Jara, Colo., passed away Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo., surrounded by her loving family. Lisa grew up in Antonito, Colo., one of 11 children to Salomon and Eufelia, (nee Chacon) Garcia.She was a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring in 2010 from Scott AFB, Ill. She was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Joint Service Achievement Medal. She was currently employed at the 618th Air Operations Center (TACC), at Scott AFB. Lisa enjoyed working at Scott AFB and loved her military family. Lisa was the ultimate soccer mom, tirelessly giving of herself to her family. She loved her children unconditionally and was happiest with her kids and grandkids. An avid Denver Broncos fan, she was feisty and fun, was a great cook, loved to dance, and was lovingly referred to as a "Firecracker." Lisa was a three-year cancer survivor; she fought courageously and never let her illness defeat her. She was preceded in death by her parents Salomon and Eufelia; her mother-in-law Catherine Tillman; brother Anthony Garcia, and sister Gloria Garcia. Surviving are her husband Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Arthur R. Bridges, USAF; whom she married August 21, 1999 in Wichita Falls, Texas; her children Christopher (Randi) Bechthold of Davenport, Iowa; Krista (Jacob Valdez) Bechthold of Fairview Heights, Ill., Kierra Bridges of Fairview Heights, Ill., Lekesha (Joseph) Breland of Starkville, Miss., and Alicia Bridges of Hattiesburg, Miss.; her five much-loved grandkids Zanila and Zanee Bridges, Zayden Thornton, Rylan and Grayson Breland and her beloved dog Briley. Also surviving are her siblings Debbie (Stan) Butterfield, Teresa Martinez, Felix (Mary Jane) Garcia, Cathy Lucero, Mark Garcia, Ricky (Maria) Garcia, Jerret Garcia, and Jeremy (Billie Jean) Garcia. Memorial donations are suggested to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). Condolences can be posted atwww.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. Visitation will continue at 10:00 am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Rd., Shiloh. Funeral: Will be 11:00 am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Faith Family Church, Shiloh. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Ill.

