GILL- Lisa Renée Gill, 40, of Murphysboro, peacefully passed away at 11:20 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Phase 4 guidelines will be in effect, using social distancing and facemasks. Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 4:00 pm, at Mt. Joy Cemetery, Murphysboro, with Father Jim Breuster officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be held at the cemetery on Monday, from 3 pm until 4 pm.



