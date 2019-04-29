Lisa A. Keys Lisa A. Keys, nee Sides, 49 years old of Dupo, IL, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. She was born February 12, 1970, in Memphis, TN. Lisa was employed at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Law Office as a Legal Secretary. She enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She also enjoyed reading, playing horseshoes, Bunco and watching Game of Thrones. Lisa was the eye of the storm, she brought calm thoughts to any situation. She had the knowledge that everyone wanted, the answer to every question, and the care everyone needed. If there were an angel to walk this earth, she would be the prime example. The best times she spent were with her husband Joe and all of her grand babies. Surviving are her husband of 16 years, Joe Keys; her father, James Sides; her daughter, Danielle (Brett) Stephens; her sons, Logan Augustine, James Augustine, Kyle (Taylor) Luttrull; her stepsons, Mark(Trista) Keys, Michael (Allie) Keys; her 10 grandchildren, Lucas, Konnor, Lola, Abram, Lydia, Sawyer, Nick, Chris, Dylan, Mason; her grandmother, Lenora Dacus; her sisters, Kim Renfrow, Shana Smith, Jessica Kasch, Danielle Owen; her brother, Tim Barbee; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Lisa's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Dupo on Saturday, May 4, 2019. For more information contact the family. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Siteman Cancer Center for brain cancer at Washington University. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com . Arrangements were handled by LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME - Dupo, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2019