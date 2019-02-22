Resources More Obituaries for Lisa Newbury Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lisa Lynn Newbury

Obituary Flowers Lisa Newbury Lisa Newbury, 47 of Edwardsville, IL died at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL surrounded by family and friends. Lisa was born April 25, 1971 in St. Charles, MO to Jeanne and Bob Newbury. She graduated from Triad High School. During high school she began working at Pizza Hut in Edwardsville as a Prep Cook and retired after 24 years of dedicated service! Lisa participated in Special Olympics for more than 40 years winning many medal in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Power Lifting, Golf, Track & Field, Bowling, Basketball skills & team, Pom Poms, Floor Hockey, Soccer skills and Floor Gymnastics. Since retirement Lisa had been traveling with her mother to various states and cities and really enjoyed her trips to Nashville, TN. Lisa was still participating in Special Olympics and was excited about Gymnastics Competition coming up in April. Lisa loved her St. Louis Cardinals especially Yadia Molina. She was also a dedicated fan of Elvis!! She was preceded in death by her father Bob Newbury. She is survived by her mother Jeanne Newbury, aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and many, many friends. "A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of the one we loved and will never forget." Memorials may be made to Region 2 Special Olympics or family. Visitation: Will be held from 1:00 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 2, 2019 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL. Service will begin immediately following visitation.



