Lisa Wallace Lisa M. Wallace, nee Atzinger, 54, of Swansea, IL, born September 27, 1965, received her wings on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her children and family. Lisa loved listening to music, doing arts and crafts, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a graduate of Belleville West High School, and also studied radiology at SWIC. Lisa was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Griffin; grandmother, Alta Sheets; sister, Sandy Kilgore; and sister Tracy Bambic. Surviving are her significant other, Curtis Hodges of Belleville, IL; her five children, daughter Tanasha Bogovich (Les) of Belleville, IL, son, Robert Wallace (Stacey) of Millstadt, IL, son Jason Wallace (Amber) of Fairview Heights, IL, daughter Kristina Wallace (Duke) of Swansea, IL, and daughter, Deborah Grider (Terry) of Swansea, IL; 13 grandchildren, Faith, Carmelo, Myla, La'Niah, Kale, Blaine, Kadin, Liam, Diamond, Darion, George, Alexis, and Alannah; her loving father, Dennis White and stepmother Patty White; sister, Cindy Files (Mark); brother, Dwayne White and brother Brian White (Christena). Services: Memorial celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Lisa donated her body to science.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 3, 2020