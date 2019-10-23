|
Lisa Mathews Lisa was born November 28, 1962 in East St. Louis to William A. and Dana L. (Reeves) Mathews. They both survive and reside in Caseyville, IL. Also surviving is her partner, Charlie Brown; her siblings, Ray Mathews, Steve Mathews, Vickie Mathews-Dickerson and Suzi (Victor Kimbrell) Mathews; niece and nephews, Cassandra Owens, Megan Dickerson, Christopher Dickerson, Sam and Zane Mathews, Ayla and Gemma Martin; aunts, Debra Marillo and Patty Lee; one uncle, Frank Reeves and cousin, Johnathan Reeves. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Julia Mathews, Dana Wright and Ezra Reeves and her beloved dog, Dozer. Lisa was a 1980 graduate of Collinsville High School. She worked at KFC in Glen Carbon, IL and also at Fairmont Race Track as a pari mutuel clerk. Her coworkers were more than just that, they were dear friends to her. She was a devoted daughter, sister, girlfriend and friend to many. She was always checking up on others. Lisa was a strong woman who was loved by many. Lisa's passing leaves a vacancy in our lives that can never be filled. Memorial donations can be made to Gateway Pets. Visitation: A visitation for Lisa will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019