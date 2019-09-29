|
Lisa Moore Lisa (Baker) Moore, 59, of Fairview Heights, IL, born February 8, 1960 in Belleville, IL passed away on September 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family and dear friends. Lisa was diagnosed with lung cancer and a brain tumor in 2007 and fought many battles along the way. She did not lose her battle with cancer. She beat it every day for 12 years by doing the things she wanted to do, living life the way she wanted, and by the love she had for her family and friends. Heaven is a better place with Lisa there. Lisa attended Grant Elementary School, and was a 1978 graduate of Belleville East High School. Lisa's greatest love was family and she was always so proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved animals, outdoors, being with family, carrying on family traditions, planning huge parties, and just about any DIY project. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren Logan "Bud" Baker Jr and Dorris "Dee" (Crannage) Baker. Her grandparents, Bill and Helena (Berning) Crannage, Warren Logan Baker Sr and Kathyrn (McLaughlin) Baker. Mother-in-law Davetta (Raley) Moore and father-in-law John Moore. Dear friends Stephen Barbe (brother-in-law) and Denice Baker (sister-in-law). Surviving are her husband of 39 years, caregiver, and best friend Steve Moore. Her fantastic children Missy (Dylan) Gaisford and Stevie Moore. Two beautiful granddaughters Stevie and Stella Gaisford. Her dear sister Kathy (Scott) Foster, and brothers Warren "Boots" Baker III and William Blaine (Barb) Baker. Her loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lung Cancer Research Fund Washington University Division of Oncology/Box 8007 Attention: Ramaswamy Govindan MD 660 South Euclid Ave St Louis, MO 63110 Services: A celebration of Lisa's life will be held October 10, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Elks Lodge 664 in Fairview Heights. She has donated her body to Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University in hopes of helping find a cure for cancer someday.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019