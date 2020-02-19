|
BATTON- Lloyd A. Batton, age 96, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin with Pastor Mike Hagen officiating. Burial will take place in Hardin City Cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by the Brussels VFW Post. Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020