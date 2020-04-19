Lloyd Peterson
Lloyd Peterson Retired U. S. Army, SFC, Lloyd "Pete" H. Peterson, 91, of Swansea, IL, born August 6, 1928, in Chicago, IL, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Four Fountains, Belleville, IL. Pete retired in 1974 from the United States Army after 20 years of service. He went on to continue his education prior to joining Belleville Area College (SWIC) as systems analyst, from which he retired in 1993. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Roy and Bertha C., nee Steinmiller, Peterson; three sisters, Margaret A. Peterson, Lucille B. (Walter) Sasak, and Loretta H. (Albert) Oswald; and a brother, Leeroy W. (Helen) Peterson; Surviving are his wife of nearly 62 years, Jacqueline Regine "JR" "Jean", nee Pellegrino, Peterson, whom he married on July 2, 1958, in Paris, France; two sons, Michael L. Peterson, and Mark (Nancy) Peterson; two daughters, Lisa A. (Michael) Streicher, and Laura J. (Michael) Massingale: three grandchildren, Eric Streicher, Adam Streicher, and Brett Massingale; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: A private gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.
