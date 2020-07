SCHILLING- Lloyd "Bobo" L. Schilling, 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9 am until time of service at 11 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store