Lloyd Schneider Lloyd W. Schneider, 87, of Caseyville, IL, born October 3, 1932, in St. Libory, IL, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Schneider was the owner and operator of Lloyd's Rental and Sales in Belleville, IL, for 35 years. He was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Lloyd visited shut-ins for the church and was also a member of Yesterday's Kids at St. Nicholas. He volunteered for the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the St. Libory American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Mary Anna, nee Rutter, Schneider; and a grandson, Christopher Hahn. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Althea "Tee", nee Maue, Schneider, whom he married on January 16, 1952, in New Baden, IL; three daughters, Debra (Dan) Willis of Swansea, IL, Bonnie (Bruce) Hahn of Orlando, FL, and Terri (Mark) Terhaar of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020