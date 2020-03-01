Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Schneider Obituary
Lloyd Schneider Lloyd W. Schneider, 87, of Caseyville, IL, born October 3, 1932, in St. Libory, IL, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Schneider was the owner and operator of Lloyd's Rental and Sales in Belleville, IL, for 35 years. He was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Lloyd visited shut-ins for the church and was also a member of Yesterday's Kids at St. Nicholas. He volunteered for the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the St. Libory American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Mary Anna, nee Rutter, Schneider; and a grandson, Christopher Hahn. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Althea "Tee", nee Maue, Schneider, whom he married on January 16, 1952, in New Baden, IL; three daughters, Debra (Dan) Willis of Swansea, IL, Bonnie (Bruce) Hahn of Orlando, FL, and Terri (Mark) Terhaar of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -