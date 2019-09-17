|
BREITHAUPT - Logan Breithaupt, 72, 72, of Walsh, Illinois, passed away September 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Illinois. Thursday 4-8pm at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois and again Friday 9-11am at the New Palestine Methodist Church, Walsh, Illinois. Funeral service 11:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 New Palestine Methodist Church, Walsh, Illinois. Interment church cemetery. Arrangemets by Pechacek Funeral Homes
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019