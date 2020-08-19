1/1
Logan Donaldson Logan L. Donaldson, 84 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Elmwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Maryville. Logan was born on January 11, 1936 in Granite City; the son of the late John and Vernice (Payne) Donaldson. Logan had last worked at Madison High School as a custodian and gave several years to A.O. Smith as a welder. In his free time Logan enjoyed his days fishing with his daughter or a good round of golf. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Logan is survived by and will be missed by his daughter; Tammy Lane of Granite City; grandson, Ryan Lane; great-granddaughter, Ella Lane; brothers, Chuck, Ronald and Carl; sisters, Patty and Edna; brothers-in-law; Bob Lybarger, Charles Lybarger and Don Lybarger. In addition to his parents, Logan was preceded in death by his wife, Judy (Lybarger) Donaldson, whom he married on September 21, 1957; brothers, Hollis and Marvin; sisters, Joy and Phyllis; son-in-law, Glen Lane. Memorial donations are suggested to the Metro East Human Society, 8495 Illinois Route 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Service: In celebration of Logan's life, a private family funeral will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City followed by a drive thru visitation starting at 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
